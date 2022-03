LASALLE - Juan

Of Angola, NY, September 7, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Cheryl Lasalle; father of Steve Brant, Jon (Angela), Jordan (Jackie Klopf), Jennifer (Keith) and the late Anthony Lasalle; grandfather of Kylan, Jillian Brant, Jordan, J.T., Devon, Shawn, Jayden, Christina Lasalle, Tianna and Kids. Family will be present to receive friends Friday from 3-5 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2021.