Juanita BOYKIN
BOYKIN - Juanita
Entered into rest September 15, 2020. Friends may call THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York, Sunday, September 20, 2020, 2 PM-5 PM, where the family will receive friends Monday, September 21, 2020, 10AM-11AM. Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
