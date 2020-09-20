BOYKIN - Juanita
Entered into rest September 15, 2020. Friends may call THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York, Sunday, September 20, 2020, 2 PM-5 PM, where the family will receive friends Monday, September 21, 2020, 10AM-11AM. Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.