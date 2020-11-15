BROWN - Judith A.
Of Hamburg, NY, November 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late David Hellriegel; loving mother of the late Kimberly Isham and David Hellriegel; cherished grandmother of Cason Hellriegel, Tanner and Trevor Isham; dearest sister of Mary (late Jack) Ovitt, Joan Balling, Carol (late Kenny) Plumlee, Elaine Bowman, the late David (Molly Kyne) Schmitt and Gary (Michele) Schmitt; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Judith was a 1966 graduate of Hamburg High School. She worked for NY Telephone Co. in Hamburg until she relocated to Crossville, TN where she worked for Walmart for 17 years. Her hobbies were crocheting, arts and crafts, traveling to visit her siblings in FL and CA. Services will be private. Arrangements by the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.