Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Judith A. "Judee" EMERLING
EMERLING - Judith A.
"Judee" (nee Bogardus)
Of Orchard Park, NY, September 8, 2020. Devoted wife of 63 years to Richard R. Emerling, Sr.; dearest mother of Richard R. Jr. (Dianne), Jeffrey (Cynthia), Todd (Cheryl), and Lisa (Brian) Shaffer. Loving grandmother of the late Patti (Emerling) Rybij; also survived by nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Albert and Ellen (Sager) Bogardus; sister of the late Phyllis (late William) Mammoser and the late David (Linda) Bogardus; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Emerling was an active member and former directress of the Altar Guild at Trinity Episcopal Church in Hamburg for many years, a longtime member of the Episcopal Church Women's Organization and delivered Meals on Wheels for over 30 years. No prior visitation, a memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church at a future date. Memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 261 E. Main Street, Hamburg, NY 14075, Meals on Wheels or the American Cancer Society. Funeral arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS INC. FUNERAL HOME (HAMBURG CHAPEL).


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Loomis, Offers & Loomis, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.