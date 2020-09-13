EMERLING - Judith A.
"Judee" (nee Bogardus)
Of Orchard Park, NY, September 8, 2020. Devoted wife of 63 years to Richard R. Emerling, Sr.; dearest mother of Richard R. Jr. (Dianne), Jeffrey (Cynthia), Todd (Cheryl), and Lisa (Brian) Shaffer. Loving grandmother of the late Patti (Emerling) Rybij; also survived by nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Albert and Ellen (Sager) Bogardus; sister of the late Phyllis (late William) Mammoser and the late David (Linda) Bogardus; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Emerling was an active member and former directress of the Altar Guild at Trinity Episcopal Church in Hamburg for many years, a longtime member of the Episcopal Church Women's Organization and delivered Meals on Wheels for over 30 years. No prior visitation, a memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church at a future date. Memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 261 E. Main Street, Hamburg, NY 14075, Meals on Wheels or the American Cancer Society
. Funeral arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS INC. FUNERAL HOME (HAMBURG CHAPEL).
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.