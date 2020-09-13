SCOTT - Judith A. (nee Schwenk)
September 11, 2020, age 76, beloved wife of the late Robert Scott; devoted mother of Annie Nowak and Heather (Anthony) Robbins; loving grandmother of James, Justin, Cole and Landon; dear sister of Diane (Robert) Cramer and the late Christopher Schwenk; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.