GERLACH - Judith Ann
Of the Town of Wheatfield, age 81, died peacefully in the comfort of Niagara Hospice House on November 29, 2020, surrounded by her family after a lengthy illness. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Verna Trinkwalder; wife of the late Harry Gerlach; companion of the late Gary Gath; mother of James (Mary Kay), Peter (Danielle Sawyer), Christopher (Crisanne Conley), Julianne (Brian) Taylor, and Susan (Joseph) Cunningham; grandmother of Joey and Colin Gerlach, Megan and Bailey Cunningham, Camryn Taylor, and Harry Gerlach; sister of Peter Trinkwalder and the late Thomas Trinkwalder. Judy was a 1957 graduate of North Tonawanda High School and a 1961 graduate of SUNY Cortland. A school teacher in her early years, she devoted her later years to being a full-time mother, grandmother, and socialite. She was active in the Queen City Jazz Society and North Tonawanda Alumni. She loved traditional New Orleans Jazz, estate sales, the Bills and Sabres, hats, pins and any reason to wear a costume. Judy's favorite things were spending time with family, and her many treasured friends. Friends may call Thursday 4-7 PM at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, N. Tonawanda. Due to the current pandemic Face Coverings and Social Distancing Required, Occupancy limits may cause delay in entering. Funeral Services will be held Friday 10 AM at St. Jude the Apostle R.C. Church, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., N. Tonawanda. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset, Lockport 14094. Online guest registry at www.wattengel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 2, 2020.