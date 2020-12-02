Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Judith Ann GERLACH
GERLACH - Judith Ann
Of the Town of Wheatfield, age 81, died peacefully in the comfort of Niagara Hospice House on November 29, 2020, surrounded by her family after a lengthy illness. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Verna Trinkwalder; wife of the late Harry Gerlach; companion of the late Gary Gath; mother of James (Mary Kay), Peter (Danielle Sawyer), Christopher (Crisanne Conley), Julianne (Brian) Taylor, and Susan (Joseph) Cunningham; grandmother of Joey and Colin Gerlach, Megan and Bailey Cunningham, Camryn Taylor, and Harry Gerlach; sister of Peter Trinkwalder and the late Thomas Trinkwalder. Judy was a 1957 graduate of North Tonawanda High School and a 1961 graduate of SUNY Cortland. A school teacher in her early years, she devoted her later years to being a full-time mother, grandmother, and socialite. She was active in the Queen City Jazz Society and North Tonawanda Alumni. She loved traditional New Orleans Jazz, estate sales, the Bills and Sabres, hats, pins and any reason to wear a costume. Judy's favorite things were spending time with family, and her many treasured friends. Friends may call Thursday 4-7 PM at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, N. Tonawanda. Due to the current pandemic Face Coverings and Social Distancing Required, Occupancy limits may cause delay in entering. Funeral Services will be held Friday 10 AM at St. Jude the Apostle R.C. Church, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., N. Tonawanda. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset, Lockport 14094. Online guest registry at www.wattengel.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wattengel Funeral Home
533 Meadow Dr, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
Dec
4
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Jude the Apostle R.C. Church
800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda , New York
Funeral services provided by:
Wattengel Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.