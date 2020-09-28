TURGEON - Judith Ann (nee Hepburn)
Formerly of Niagara Falls, of North Tonawanda, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, in Buffalo Mercy Hospital. She was 79. Born in Niagara Falls on June 4, 1941, she was the only daughter of William and Irene (Glover) Hepburn. She attended area schools. She was employed as a secretary for Nabisco in Niagara Falls and was a member of the Eastern Star. With arthritic hands, Judy knitted countless newborn baby caps for hospitals. She also made adult and children's mittens, donating them to numerous community agencies and schools for distribution. Judy enjoyed crafting with family and friends, reading and book reviews, family visits, Sunday drives with her daughter, holiday's with family and activities socializing with her very dear friends at Bishop Gibbons, where she resided for many years. She was a kind, humbled woman who will be dearly and beyond abundantly missed by her beloved family. Survivors include five children, Tammy E. Turgeon Fetto of Williamsville; Melinda I. (Barry) Boesken of Niagara Falls; Joseph P. (Camille) Turgeon, Jr. of Frederick, MD; Jean H. Turgeon of Geneseo and Matthew S. (Melissa) Turgeon of San Marcos, TX; lifetime dear friend, Margaret Ellman of North Tonawanda; eleven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; a niece, a nephew and several cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Phillip Turgeon, Sr. in 1974 and her son, Kenneth Gordon Turgeon in 2019 and her brother, William K. Hepburn, III;. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 30, from 3-7 PM in the LANE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8622 Buffalo Ave., where family members will share Words of Remembrance at 7 PM. The interment will be private for the family in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials if desired, may be made to Carly's House or to the local DAV
