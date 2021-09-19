Menu
Judith E. BRYANT
BRYANT - Judith E.
(nee Brent )
September 2, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Michael E.; dear mother of Debra (Bruce) Elkins, Danette (David) McNulty, George "Mark" (Cheryl) and Timothy Bryant; grandmother of Brian (Krysta Miralli) Munn, Mark (Laurie) Bryant, Cory (Nicole) Balus and Amanda (Zach Malik) Bryant; great grandmother of eight; sister of Linda Saletta; survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 9, at 11:00 AM, in St. Mark's and All Saints Church, 311 Ontario St. Judy gave the gift of organ donation through Connect Life. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Alzheimer or American Heart Associations. Arrangements by James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Mark's and All Saints Church
311 Ontario St., NY
Funeral services provided by:
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
I am so sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to the entire family. I wish you all strength, comfort, and especially peace. I love you guys!
Krysta Miralli
Family
September 20, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
September 20, 2021
