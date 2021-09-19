BRYANT - Judith E.

(nee Brent )

September 2, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Michael E.; dear mother of Debra (Bruce) Elkins, Danette (David) McNulty, George "Mark" (Cheryl) and Timothy Bryant; grandmother of Brian (Krysta Miralli) Munn, Mark (Laurie) Bryant, Cory (Nicole) Balus and Amanda (Zach Malik) Bryant; great grandmother of eight; sister of Linda Saletta; survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 9, at 11:00 AM, in St. Mark's and All Saints Church, 311 Ontario St. Judy gave the gift of organ donation through Connect Life. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Alzheimer or American Heart Associations. Arrangements by James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.