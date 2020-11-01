TUCHOLSKI-ZON - Judith C. (nee Kral)
July 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert Zon; dearest mother of Linda Moskal, Edward (Eva) Tucholski, and JuliAnn (Jeffrey) Klokkenga; cherished grandmother of Sean (Courtney), Joe (Heidi), Kirsten (Adam), Daniel, Paul (Dezarie), Katherine, Ryan (Lindsey), Marissa (Neiko), Ian, and Rachel (Cole); beloved great-grandmother of Harper, Campbell, Maura, and Keira; sister of Joel (Marsha) Kral, Jeffrey (Marcy) Kral, and Paul Kral; also survived by nieces and nephews; preceded in death by first husband, Edward H. Tucholski. Judy was born in Chicago, IL, in 1937. She received her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Education from SUNY Buffalo State College and taught for many years in the Depew School district, retiring as a Kindergarten teacher. Judy loved gardening and spending time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY 14225, at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church, where facial coverings and social distancing will be observed. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHomes.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.