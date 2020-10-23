WYNTJES - Judith C.

(nee Bauer)

Of Cheektowaga, October 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Gordon G.; devoted mother of Gordon Jr., and Brian (Bobbie); loving grandmother of Sabrina (Sal) Valtierra, Jessica, Brian and Ashley (Dan) Dustin; cherished great-grandmother of Abrianna, Gabe, Isabella, Makayla, Landon and Jacob; dear sister of Joanne, Roseann, Louis and late Dawn; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Saturday, 12-3 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held at 3 PM. Immediately following visitation. Relatives and friends are invited. Please understand that face coverings must be worn, six foot distancing, and maximum capacity of 33 percent restrictions in the Funeral Home will strictly be observed and may cause entry delays. Thank you for understanding. Flowers gratefully declined







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 23, 2020.