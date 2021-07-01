Menu
Judith CLULOW
CLULOW - Judith (nee Bokan)
Of Hamburg, NY, formerly of Angola, NY, June 30, 2021. Beloved wife of Mark Clulow; dearest mother of William Christopher (Karen Schaeffer) Beltz, Kim (Christopher) Himes, and the late Jeffery Beltz; grandmother of Jason Beltz, Emily and Jared Himes; daughter of the late Stephen and Margaret (nee Karaga) Bokan; sister of Catherine (late James) Duffy, late Elizabeth (late Rosario) and late Stephen (Mary Jo); also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Friday, July 2nd, from 6-8 PM. Chapel Service Saturday at 10 AM.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue, Lackawanna, NY
Jul
3
Service
10:00a.m.
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue, Lackawanna, NY
William (Chris) and Karen
July 1, 2021
