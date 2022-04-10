Menu
Judith DeTRASK
FUNERAL HOME
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
2005 Clinton St
Buffalo, NY
DeTrask - Judith (nee Levan)
March 25, 2022, devoted wife of James DeTrask; loving mother of Eric (Kimberly) DeTrask, and Sarah Kropidlowski; cherished grandmother of Gavin, Ava, Aspen, Mia and Aria; dear sister of Sue (late Karl) Kazmierczak; also survived by nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton Street (corner South Ogden) on Wednesday from 4-8 PM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held at 8 PM. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhomeinc


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
