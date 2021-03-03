Menu
Judith Maureen ECHOLS
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
ECHOLS - Judith Maureen
Entered into eternal rest on February 26, 2021, in Chesterfield, VA. Beloved daughter of the late Reverend Elijah J., Jr. and Kenvel C. (nee Jones) Echols; cherished sister of Elijah J. Echols III, Cynthia J. (late Arthur) Bohannon, of Chesterfield, VA, Sharon K. (Calvin) Rock, of Las Vegas, NV, the late Joseph P. (late Eleanor), late David L., the late Paul R. and the late Marsha A. Echols; also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 6, 2021, 11 AM - 12 Noon, at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14211, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Reverend Jonathan R. Staples officiating. Entombment Serenity Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Judy may be sent to the Scholarship Ministry of First Shiloh Baptist Church, 15 Pine Street, Buffalo, NY, 14204. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Assisted by J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., Petersburg, VA. Please share your condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY
Mar
6
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I fell in love with Ms. ECHOLS she shared many stories and had great laughs. May God continue to be with our family and friends.
Leslie Lynette Henry
March 5, 2021
My heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family. We go way back and I have such wonderful memories of those times.May she rest in eternal peace.
Richard A Malone
March 5, 2021
Sympathies to Judith´s family and friends. I worked with a Judith at South Park High School. She was an excellent and beloved teacher.
Eileen N
March 5, 2021
So sorry to hear of your recent loss! JUDY was one of THE BEST TEACHERS I´ve ever worked with at the Buffalo Traditional Magnet School. As her principal it was a delight in observing her 100 percent sincere efforts in helping and motivating her students toward success. She was a genuine SHINING STAR to both faculty/ staff/ students. Much peace and LOVE! Sincerely Sent, Ms LOWE- SMITH.
Deborah Lowe-Smith
March 4, 2021
To The Echols Family: Please accept my sincere condolences on the loss of your loved one "Judy". May she rest in peace. Bob Penn
Robert C Penn Sr
March 4, 2021
So sorry to hear about the passing of your sister.Blessings and my condolences to the family.
Eddie Lott
March 3, 2021
