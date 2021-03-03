ECHOLS - Judith Maureen
Entered into eternal rest on February 26, 2021, in Chesterfield, VA. Beloved daughter of the late Reverend Elijah J., Jr. and Kenvel C. (nee Jones) Echols; cherished sister of Elijah J. Echols III, Cynthia J. (late Arthur) Bohannon, of Chesterfield, VA, Sharon K. (Calvin) Rock, of Las Vegas, NV, the late Joseph P. (late Eleanor), late David L., the late Paul R. and the late Marsha A. Echols; also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 6, 2021, 11 AM - 12 Noon, at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14211, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Reverend Jonathan R. Staples officiating. Entombment Serenity Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Judy may be sent to the Scholarship Ministry of First Shiloh Baptist Church, 15 Pine Street, Buffalo, NY, 14204. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Assisted by J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., Petersburg, VA. Please share your condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2021.