So sorry to hear of your recent loss! JUDY was one of THE BEST TEACHERS I´ve ever worked with at the Buffalo Traditional Magnet School. As her principal it was a delight in observing her 100 percent sincere efforts in helping and motivating her students toward success. She was a genuine SHINING STAR to both faculty/ staff/ students. Much peace and LOVE! Sincerely Sent, Ms LOWE- SMITH.

Deborah Lowe-Smith March 4, 2021