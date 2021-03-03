Menu
Judith Martha "Judy" EHRENREICH
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bogan & Tuttle Funeral Home - Medina
226 Pearl Street
Medina, NY
EHRENREICH - Judith Martha
"Judy"
November 23, 1938, February 21, 2021. Judy Ehrenreich, 82, was called to heaven by our Lord on February 21, where she is now and eternally celebrating in His glory, and she is reunited with her beloved husband, parents, and sisters. Judy was born in Middleport, NY as one of four daughters and a son to loving parents John and Estelle (Boratin) Gracey. After attending Royalton-Hartland High School in Middleport, where she graduated in 1956, she worked at Marine Midland Bank. It was during this time that she met her forever love, Clayton G. Ehrenreich, Jr.; Judy is predeceased by husband Clayton. She was survived by son, Clayton III; daughter, Susan, son-in-law, Jim; sister and brother-in-law, JoAnne and John Efthemis; and brother and sister-in-law, John and Marcia Gracey; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service and interment are anticipated for late spring with arrangements to be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by BOGAN & TUTTLE FUNERAL HOME, 226 Pearl St., Medina, NY 14103.Please read the complete obituary at: www.bogantuttlefunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 3, 2021.
Bogan & Tuttle Funeral Home - Medina
Remembering Frank on St Patrick´s Day 2021
Rose
March 3, 2021
My condolences to your family. May our Heavenly Father give you comfort to endure your grief. He will calm your heart and sustain you during this time.
Charlotte Brown
March 3, 2021
