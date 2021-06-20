Menu
Judith Martha EHRENREICH
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bogan & Tuttle Funeral Home - Medina
226 Pearl Street
Medina, NY
EHRENREICH - Judith Martha
November 23, 1938 - February 21, 2021. Judy, at age 82, was called to heaven by our Lord on February 21, where she is now and eternally celebrating in His glory, and she is reunited with her beloved husband, parents, and sisters. Judy was born in Middleport, NY as one of four daughters and a son to loving parents John and Estelle (Boratin) Gracey. After attending Royalton-Hartland High School in Middleport where she graduated in 1956, she worked at Marine Midland Bank. It was during this time that she met her forever love, Clayton G. Ehrenreich, Jr. Judy is predeceased by husband Clayton. She is survived by son Clayton III, daughter Susan, son-in-law Jim, sister and brother-in-law JoAnne and John Efthemis, and brother and sister-in-law John and Marcia Gracey, and numerous nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1355 West Ave. Medina, NY 14103. Interment will be private for the family. Arrangements are being handled by BOGAN & TUTTLE FUNERAL HOME, 226 Pearl St., Medina, NY 14103. Please read the complete obituary at: www.bogantuttlefunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church
1355 West Ave., Medina, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Bogan & Tuttle Funeral Home - Medina
