FELTZ - Judith A.
(nee Cescon)
March 2, 2021, suddenly at age 76. Beloved wife of the late Allen Feltz; devoted mother of James W. (Michele) O'Rawe, Jill A. (William Scheifla, III) O'Rawe and Jennifer A. (Jeffrey) Dudek; loving grandmother of Sarah, Brooke, James and Grace; dear sister of Michael (Rebecca) and Gary (late Bonnie) Cescon; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, 11:00 AM at Salem Lutheran Church, 10 McClellan Circle, Buffalo. Interment to follow at St. Matthew Cemetery. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Breast Cancer Network of WNY, 3297 Walden Ave., Depew, NY 14043. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 4, 2021.