"Memories of my dear friend, Judi Feltz". Judi and I worked at the Erie County Legislature about 40 years ago. We have remained friends since then and shared many visits and lunches together. She and her late husband, Al, and myself and my late husband, Bob, often played cards games together and also the dominoes game of "Mexican Train." After becoming widows we continued to meet for lunch occasionally and shared our activities of late. Judi showed me many pictures of her trips and cruises she had taken. I will miss her greatly, as will her many friends and Avon customers, who also became her friends. She loved her family, and was so proud of them all. Goodbye, Judi, we'll meet again one day in Heaven. Your friend, Dorothy Sandy

Dorothy Sandy March 5, 2021