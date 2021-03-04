Menu
Judith A. FELTZ
FELTZ - Judith A.
(nee Cescon)
March 2, 2021, suddenly at age 76. Beloved wife of the late Allen Feltz; devoted mother of James W. (Michele) O'Rawe, Jill A. (William Scheifla, III) O'Rawe and Jennifer A. (Jeffrey) Dudek; loving grandmother of Sarah, Brooke, James and Grace; dear sister of Michael (Rebecca) and Gary (late Bonnie) Cescon; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, 11:00 AM at Salem Lutheran Church, 10 McClellan Circle, Buffalo. Interment to follow at St. Matthew Cemetery. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Breast Cancer Network of WNY, 3297 Walden Ave., Depew, NY 14043. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lancaster-Depew Chapel (Depew)
6050 Transit Road, Depew, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
"Memories of my dear friend, Judi Feltz". Judi and I worked at the Erie County Legislature about 40 years ago. We have remained friends since then and shared many visits and lunches together. She and her late husband, Al, and myself and my late husband, Bob, often played cards games together and also the dominoes game of "Mexican Train." After becoming widows we continued to meet for lunch occasionally and shared our activities of late. Judi showed me many pictures of her trips and cruises she had taken. I will miss her greatly, as will her many friends and Avon customers, who also became her friends. She loved her family, and was so proud of them all. Goodbye, Judi, we'll meet again one day in Heaven. Your friend, Dorothy Sandy
Dorothy Sandy
March 5, 2021
In Loving Memory Aunt Eleanor and Family She Will Be Sadly Missed May She Forever Rest In Peace
ELEANOR DUNN
March 4, 2021
Judi was a very willing and active Volunteer at ECMC and gave many hours to the hospital. She will be missed by us all on the Volunteer Board as well as by all the departments she helped out. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time. Sincerely, Kathi Mitri, former ECMC Volunteer Coordinator
Kathi and Rick Mitri
March 4, 2021
