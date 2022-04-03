Menu
Judith A. FINCH
FINCH - Judith A. (nee Gerwitz)
Passed away on March 30, 2022, at the age of 79. Predeceased by her husband, Nathaniel "Niel" Finch; and parents, Clarence and Dora Gerwitz. Survived by her sons, Scott R. Finch and Gregory J. (Susan) Finch; daughter, Catherine A. (Charles) Mason; grandchildren, Bradley, Ryan, Christopher, James, Steven, Pamela (John), and Caitlyn; brother, James (Barbara) Gerwitz; nephew, Travis Gerwitz; many cousins, and dear friends. Friends may call on Friday, April 8th, from 4 - 7 PM, at Miller Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., (3325 Winton Road South, Rochester, NY 14623). Judith's Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, April 9th, at 10 AM, at John Calvin Presbyterian Church (50 Ward Hill Road, Henrietta, NY 14467). A procession will follow to Maplewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association or St. John's Foundation in Judith's memory. To leave a message of condolence, please visit:
www.Miller1889.net


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
