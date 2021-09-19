FOSTER - Judith I. (nee Caplan)

Passed away peacefully on September 7th, 2021. Beloved wife of her late husband Arthur. Mother of Steve, Jon, Jeff (late), and Cindi and grandmother of four and great-grandmother of seven. Judy is a loving, caring, and selfless, left-handed mother who loved making Monday night dinners. The family will receive relatives and friends at a Celebration of Life gathering at the Family Tree Restaurant, at 4346 Bailey Avenue, on Saturday, October 2nd, between 1:00 PM and 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Buffalo.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.