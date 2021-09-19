Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judith I. FOSTER
FOSTER - Judith I. (nee Caplan)
Passed away peacefully on September 7th, 2021. Beloved wife of her late husband Arthur. Mother of Steve, Jon, Jeff (late), and Cindi and grandmother of four and great-grandmother of seven. Judy is a loving, caring, and selfless, left-handed mother who loved making Monday night dinners. The family will receive relatives and friends at a Celebration of Life gathering at the Family Tree Restaurant, at 4346 Bailey Avenue, on Saturday, October 2nd, between 1:00 PM and 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Buffalo.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Family Tree Restaurant
4346 Bailey Avenue, NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.