Judith K. KASZUBOWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
KASZUBOWSKI - Judith K.
(nee Schrerer)
Of Lancaster, NY March 21, 2021, beloved wife of the late Tom; loving mother of Charles Helenbrook and Jeffrey (Ingaborg) Helenbrook; step-mother of Leslie L. Brill-Meserole; dearest grandmother of Jake, Dylan and Corey; predeceased by brothers and sisters. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday, April 2 from 10-12 with services being held at 12 noon. No prior visitation. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Apr
2
Service
12:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
my thoughts and prayers for the family . I was saddened to come across obituary in the paper. I met Judy while working at Elderwood when she was there for rehab. We just hit if off immediately like we knew each other forever. She was a ball of fire always making me laugh. RIP Judy you've been always in my thoughts and prayers
Suzanne Gorenflo
Friend
April 3, 2021
