KASZUBOWSKI - Judith K.
(nee Schrerer)
Of Lancaster, NY March 21, 2021, beloved wife of the late Tom; loving mother of Charles Helenbrook and Jeffrey (Ingaborg) Helenbrook; step-mother of Leslie L. Brill-Meserole; dearest grandmother of Jake, Dylan and Corey; predeceased by brothers and sisters. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday, April 2 from 10-12 with services being held at 12 noon. No prior visitation. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.