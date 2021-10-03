Menu
Judith Ann LINDNER
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
LINDNER - Judith Ann
(nee Maurer)
September 13, 2021. Beloved wife of the late George J. Lindner; dearest mother of Peter J. (Susan) Lindner and the late Mark J. Lindner; cherished grandmother of Dylan (Kaila) Lindner; daughter of the late Franklin C. and Lucille E. (nee Smith) Maurer; dear sister of Daniel (Julie) Maurer, Susan (Sam) Curto, and Bonnie (Jim) VanArsdale; also survived by many adoring nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday, October 7th, from 5 PM to 8 PM, at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., where a Funeral Service will follow at 8 PM. If so desired, donations may be made in Judith's memory to Buddy's Second Chance Rescue. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Oct
7
Funeral service
8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sooo saddened by her death. She was my aide at Casey Middle School throughout the years. She was my funny lady. RIP
Jody Korn
October 3, 2021
