LINDNER - Judith Ann
(nee Maurer)
September 13, 2021. Beloved wife of the late George J. Lindner; dearest mother of Peter J. (Susan) Lindner and the late Mark J. Lindner; cherished grandmother of Dylan (Kaila) Lindner; daughter of the late Franklin C. and Lucille E. (nee Smith) Maurer; dear sister of Daniel (Julie) Maurer, Susan (Sam) Curto, and Bonnie (Jim) VanArsdale; also survived by many adoring nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday, October 7th, from 5 PM to 8 PM, at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., where a Funeral Service will follow at 8 PM. If so desired, donations may be made in Judith's memory to Buddy's Second Chance Rescue. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.