MEEGAN - Judith Carol
(nee Roth)
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and artist, passed away on March 19, 2022. Judy was beautiful and elegant. She adored her husband, Bill, and made magic for him and her four daughters on a daily basis. She was a lover of children, a dressmaker, a party hostess, a costume creator, a gardener, a painter, a holiday decorator extraordinaire, a bassinet designer and a lullaby singer. She attended Cornell University on a scholarship, was wickedly smart and a voracious reader. And she did all this quietly, directing the attention to those around her (especially Bill) with love and grace. Judy was preceded in death by her cherished husband, William H. Meegan. She is survived by her loving daughters and their spouses, Carrie (James Daddona), Sheila, Molly (Abbe Lowell) and Kate (Brenan Rucker); her eleven grandchildren, Kelly, Chelsea (Matt Girardi), Megan, James, Ryan, Maddi, Alizah (Jeremy Schall), Elana (Ben Shlansky), Reilly, Delanie and Colleen; and her nine great-grandchildren, Kevin, Max, Jacob, Sam, Solomon, Isaiah, Henry, Jackson and Ophelia. There will be a wake held on Friday, March 25th, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 95 S. Franklin Street, Chagrin Falls, OH 44022. Funeral Mass will be Saturday morning, at 10 AM, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 496 E. Washington St, Chagrin Falls, OH 44022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve. Please sign Tribute Wall at: murphyfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2022.