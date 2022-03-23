Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judith Carol MEEGAN
FUNERAL HOME
Murphy Funeral Home - Chagrin Falls
95 S. Franklin Street
Chagrin Falls, OH
UPCOMING SERVICE
Wake
Mar, 25 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Murphy Funeral Home - Chagrin Falls
Send Flowers
MEEGAN - Judith Carol
(nee Roth)
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and artist, passed away on March 19, 2022. Judy was beautiful and elegant. She adored her husband, Bill, and made magic for him and her four daughters on a daily basis. She was a lover of children, a dressmaker, a party hostess, a costume creator, a gardener, a painter, a holiday decorator extraordinaire, a bassinet designer and a lullaby singer. She attended Cornell University on a scholarship, was wickedly smart and a voracious reader. And she did all this quietly, directing the attention to those around her (especially Bill) with love and grace. Judy was preceded in death by her cherished husband, William H. Meegan. She is survived by her loving daughters and their spouses, Carrie (James Daddona), Sheila, Molly (Abbe Lowell) and Kate (Brenan Rucker); her eleven grandchildren, Kelly, Chelsea (Matt Girardi), Megan, James, Ryan, Maddi, Alizah (Jeremy Schall), Elana (Ben Shlansky), Reilly, Delanie and Colleen; and her nine great-grandchildren, Kevin, Max, Jacob, Sam, Solomon, Isaiah, Henry, Jackson and Ophelia. There will be a wake held on Friday, March 25th, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 95 S. Franklin Street, Chagrin Falls, OH 44022. Funeral Mass will be Saturday morning, at 10 AM, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 496 E. Washington St, Chagrin Falls, OH 44022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve. Please sign Tribute Wall at: murphyfamilyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Wake
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Murphy Funeral Home - Chagrin Falls
95 S. Franklin Street, Chagrin Falls, OH
Mar
26
Funeral Mass
9:00a.m.
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
496 E. Washington St, Chagrin Falls, OH
Funeral services provided by:
Murphy Funeral Home - Chagrin Falls
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My sincerest condolences upon the passing of Judy. Bill and Judy were a delight to know and an exceptional inspiration and example to all who knew them. May God richly bless each and every one of you.
Dale Hanson
March 22, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results