NICHOLS - Judith Jean

June 14, 2021. Judi had a long and beautiful life filled with love from the moment she was born in Buffalo, NY, on February 18, 1945. She grew up in Kenmore, where she lived with her parents, Jim and Helen DiStefano and her younger sister, Lois. After graduating from Kenmore West Senior High School in 1962, Judi worked as a legal secretary in downtown Buffalo until marrying the love of her life, Chris Nichols in 1969-a marriage that would last 52 years. Judi and Chris soon started their family, daughters Lori and Kari and a beautiful baby boy they named Christy, who passed away at the age of 2 years. The family moved to Phoenix, AZ, in 1977. After settling into their new home in the desert, Judi took a position as Registrar at Shea Middle School. She also enjoyed a variety of hobbies and activities as well as being an above-average bowler, excellent cook and crafter. She discovered painting later in life and leaves behind many beautiful works of art. While she enjoyed a variety of activities, her biggest passion was family. Nothing gave her more pleasure than spending time with her daughters and their families: Lori (David Lynch) and their children, Garrett and Madison; Kari (Chris Leitner) and their children Derek and Chad. Judi had more friends than we can count which is not surprising since she was always there to help anyone in need. More recently, Judi and Chris enjoyed traveling the country in their motor coach, frequently spending summers visiting friends and family in Buffalo. Services were held in AZ.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.