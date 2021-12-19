PALYSZESKI - Judith L.
(nee Podraza)
Of South Buffalo, NY, December 11, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Charles J. Palyszeski, Sr.; dearest mother of Faith A. (Mark) Houck, Hope E. (Henry) Thompson, Dawn M. (late Daniel) Troy (Timothy Lewis), Mark D. (Tamara), Darrell J. and the late Charles J. Palyszeski, Jr.; also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and predeceased by one grandchild and one great-grandchild; daughter of the late Walter and Jennie (Kontrabecki) Podraza; sister of Walter (Monica) Podraza and the late Dorothy Podraza-Wasik, Joseph (Beda), Richard (Marian) and Robert (Cecelia) Podraza; sister-in-law of Bertie (David) Blaylock, Robert (Lynn) Palyszeski, Dennis (Sally) Palyszeski and the late Sharon (John) Bott and Ronald (Anita) Palyszeski; also survived by nieces and nephews; dearest friend of Evelyn Schultz. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site), 65 Ridgewood Rd., South Buffalo, NY, Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11:30 AM. Judy Pal retired from being a cook at St. Ambrose Church Rectory for over 20 years. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share online condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.