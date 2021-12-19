Menu
Judith L. PALYSZESKI
FUNERAL HOME
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
PALYSZESKI - Judith L.
(nee Podraza)
Of South Buffalo, NY, December 11, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Charles J. Palyszeski, Sr.; dearest mother of Faith A. (Mark) Houck, Hope E. (Henry) Thompson, Dawn M. (late Daniel) Troy (Timothy Lewis), Mark D. (Tamara), Darrell J. and the late Charles J. Palyszeski, Jr.; also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and predeceased by one grandchild and one great-grandchild; daughter of the late Walter and Jennie (Kontrabecki) Podraza; sister of Walter (Monica) Podraza and the late Dorothy Podraza-Wasik, Joseph (Beda), Richard (Marian) and Robert (Cecelia) Podraza; sister-in-law of Bertie (David) Blaylock, Robert (Lynn) Palyszeski, Dennis (Sally) Palyszeski and the late Sharon (John) Bott and Ronald (Anita) Palyszeski; also survived by nieces and nephews; dearest friend of Evelyn Schultz. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site), 65 Ridgewood Rd., South Buffalo, NY, Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11:30 AM. Judy Pal retired from being a cook at St. Ambrose Church Rectory for over 20 years. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share online condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
Mom, We will miss you. We loved you with our whole heart and soul but we know you are with Jesus so we rejoice knowing you are no longer suffering. Love you mom.. Til we meet again. Thank you for all the wonderful memories.
Faith Ann Houck
Family
December 24, 2021
May you be a guardian angel looking down on all who loved you. Thank you for all the wonderful years you were my second Mom. I cherish all the memories that you´ve given me along with your beautiful daughters. May your soul live in eternal peace!
Debbie Swift
Family
December 19, 2021
