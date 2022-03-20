PUKALO - Judith A. (nee Lagana)
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest March 18, 2022. Beloved wife of Walter J. Pukalo; devoted mother of Mark (Celeste) Pukalo and Richard (Lisa) Pukalo; cherished grandmother of Mathew, Kiersten (Charlie) Higgins, Adam, Emma, Luke and great-grandson, Leo; loving daughter of the late Carmine and Lena Lagana; dear sister of Gloria (late Donald) Lockwood; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Wednesday (March 23rd) from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Judith was a former Vice President and a member of the South Park Ladies Golf Club. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.