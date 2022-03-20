Menu
Judith A. PUKALO
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Mass of Christian Burial
Mar, 24 2022
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church
PUKALO - Judith A. (nee Lagana)
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest March 18, 2022. Beloved wife of Walter J. Pukalo; devoted mother of Mark (Celeste) Pukalo and Richard (Lisa) Pukalo; cherished grandmother of Mathew, Kiersten (Charlie) Higgins, Adam, Emma, Luke and great-grandson, Leo; loving daughter of the late Carmine and Lena Lagana; dear sister of Gloria (late Donald) Lockwood; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Wednesday (March 23rd) from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Judith was a former Vice President and a member of the South Park Ladies Golf Club. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church
3148 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mike and Linda Mohan
March 21, 2022
Michael and Linda Mohan
March 21, 2022
So very sorry for your loss.
Janis and Mike Frentzel
March 20, 2022
To Walter and the Pukalo family,please accept our sympathy for your loss.May the love of family and friends carry you through your grief during this difficult time. Jim & Kathy,Alpharetta,Georgia
Jim and Kathy Maj
March 20, 2022
Ric , Mark ,and family so sorry for your loss .
Anthony Fortunato
Friend
March 20, 2022
