HURLEY - Judith R.
(nee Richard)
Age 86, of Depew NY, entered eternal rest surrounded by family at home, on September 5. Diagnosed with various forms of cancer over a 20 year period, Judi never lost her unrelenting spirit and zest for life. Born in Buffalo, where she resided her entire life, on December 22, 1933, to the late Ethel Richard and the late Arthur Richard. Judi is survived by her husband of 64 years, William J. Sr.; and her children, William Jr. (Valerie S. Thompson), Colleen, Daniel (Carmella), Andrew (Jacquelyn), Katherine (Richard Thomas), Molly (William) Scott and Martin (Juliet); her sister, Laurel (Jack) Meegan; she also leaves behind 20 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Judi attended Bennett High School and worked at NY Telephone, before marrying and raising a family. She a left a whole lot of stuff, including hundreds of books and personal recipes, trivets and countless remnants of the family games she loved to play, but most importantly, a lifetime of fond, loving and often hysterical memories. She was a devoted wife and mother, devout Roman Catholic and faithful servant to her church. Judi squeezed all the juice out of life. She enjoyed the company of family and friends and her entry into any room immediately made it more fun and interesting. Endowed with the wonderful gift of making others feel welcomed, valued and loved. She was a world-class hugger, with an infectious laugh. Judi was one of one. Truly authentic. Memorial Services to be held at 9:00 AM, on Saturday, September 26, at St. Martha's, 10 French Rd., Depew, NY. Arrangements will be made to accommodate all guests at both church and reception in adjacent areas to comply with social distancing requirements. The reception for family and friends will follow the service. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Martha's Food Pantry or the Buffalo Public Library. Share a memory at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.