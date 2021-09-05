Menu
Judith A. RIVARD
ABOUT
Eden High School
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
RIVARD - Judith A.
August 31, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late E.K. and late Alda Rivard; stepdaughter of the late Lothrup Willis; beloved sister of Anne (Matt) Strommer, Scott W. (Jill) Rivard, the late Mark (Theresa) Rivard and the late Virginia Caldwell. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Judith's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Judith was a librarian for 36 years with the Buffalo and Erie County Library. Thank you to the staff at Amberleigh and Independence Homecare for the caring and kindness. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DenglerRobertsPernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Judy was a person who came to our 1963 Eden, NY high school class from Ohio...we were blessed to have her with us... She was a golden rule person with a smile for all she met...we were in touch over the years since high school... One special memory...we accidently met each other at a hospital cafeteria in Buffalo...we had lunch and visited for a couple hours...a very special memory for me... May her family and friends walk in sunshine in memories of her... Joanne Aber, Wichita, KS, class of '63, Eden, NY
joanne A Leschuk
Friend
September 6, 2021
