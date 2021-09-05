RIVARD - Judith A.
August 31, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late E.K. and late Alda Rivard; stepdaughter of the late Lothrup Willis; beloved sister of Anne (Matt) Strommer, Scott W. (Jill) Rivard, the late Mark (Theresa) Rivard and the late Virginia Caldwell. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Judith's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
or the Alzheimer's Association
of WNY. Judith was a librarian for 36 years with the Buffalo and Erie County Library. Thank you to the staff at Amberleigh and Independence Homecare for the caring and kindness. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DenglerRobertsPernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.