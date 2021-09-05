Judy was a person who came to our 1963 Eden, NY high school class from Ohio...we were blessed to have her with us... She was a golden rule person with a smile for all she met...we were in touch over the years since high school... One special memory...we accidently met each other at a hospital cafeteria in Buffalo...we had lunch and visited for a couple hours...a very special memory for me... May her family and friends walk in sunshine in memories of her... Joanne Aber, Wichita, KS, class of '63, Eden, NY

