Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judith A. RUKAVINA
FUNERAL HOME
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue
Lackawanna, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 21 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Send Flowers
RUKAVINA - Judith A.
(nee Ross)
April 16, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Jr.; dearest mother of Steven (Jennie), Suzanne (Patrick) Kessler, Laura (Thomas) Bannister, Marianne (Patrick) Sibiga and Thomas (Amy); loving grandmother of ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sister of James (Catherine), Patricia (late Alan) Thompson and the late Richard (Marilyn); also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Thursday from 4-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4263 St. Francis Dr., Athol Springs, Friday at 9:30 AM (Please assemble in church). Mrs. Rukavina was a member of the Alter and Rosary Society. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meals on Wheels where Judy was a volunteer for 25 plus years.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue, Lackawanna, NY
Apr
22
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Francis of Assisi Church
4263 St. Francis Dr., Athol Springs, NY
Funeral services provided by:
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.