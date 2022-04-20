RUKAVINA - Judith A.

(nee Ross)

April 16, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Jr.; dearest mother of Steven (Jennie), Suzanne (Patrick) Kessler, Laura (Thomas) Bannister, Marianne (Patrick) Sibiga and Thomas (Amy); loving grandmother of ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sister of James (Catherine), Patricia (late Alan) Thompson and the late Richard (Marilyn); also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Thursday from 4-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4263 St. Francis Dr., Athol Springs, Friday at 9:30 AM (Please assemble in church). Mrs. Rukavina was a member of the Alter and Rosary Society. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meals on Wheels where Judy was a volunteer for 25 plus years.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 20, 2022.