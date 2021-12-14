SHANDREAU - Judith A.
(nee Harrington)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 12, 2021. Devoted mother of Benjamin Velazquez; cherished grandmother of Jamie Velazquez, Clark (Gwyn) Brothers and Robert Cintron; loving daughter of the late Melva and George Harrington, Sr.; dear sister of Joan (late Jose) Rodriguez, Robert (late Beverly) Harrington and the late George (late Christine) Harrington; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 2-7 PM. Funeral Service will be held Saturday morning at 9 o'clock. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 14, 2021.