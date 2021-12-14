Menu
Judith A. SHANDREAU
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
SHANDREAU - Judith A.
(nee Harrington)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 12, 2021. Devoted mother of Benjamin Velazquez; cherished grandmother of Jamie Velazquez, Clark (Gwyn) Brothers and Robert Cintron; loving daughter of the late Melva and George Harrington, Sr.; dear sister of Joan (late Jose) Rodriguez, Robert (late Beverly) Harrington and the late George (late Christine) Harrington; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 2-7 PM. Funeral Service will be held Saturday morning at 9 o'clock. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Dec
18
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
There are no words to tell you how sorry I am please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers
Joe & Cindy Lasota
Family
December 17, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. So sorry for your loss. I apologize as we cannot attend. Sending much love.
Missy & Melanie Taylor
Family
December 17, 2021
With love Jeremy And Alisha
December 15, 2021
Our prayers are with the family. May Judy RIP. Prayers from Delaware.
Evelyn and Hector Figueroa
Friend
December 15, 2021
Gramma Judy was such a ray of sunshine and will be missed dearly. She always treated my boys like her own family and we enjoyed the conversations, laughs and smiles we were able to share with her. Our prayers are with all of you, may you find peace in the fond memories and the love you shared.
Stephanie, Tucker & Ayden Broeneman
December 15, 2021
Our deepest condolences, our prayers are with you all.
Evelyn and Hector Figueroa
December 14, 2021
Our sincere condolences, Judy will be forever in our hearts, a loving and kind person. Rest In Peace dear friend.
Marce & Gerald Rondon
Family
December 14, 2021
