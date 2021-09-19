STAHRR - Judith K. "Judy"
Age 82, of Liverpool, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Justus and Philomene Kulp, and was born and raised in Buffalo, NY. After graduating high school, Judy completed her education at Bryant & Stratton Business School. In 1960, she was united in marriage to Michael L. Stahrr for 57 years, until his passing in 2018. In 1963, the couple came to Liverpool to start their family, and raised four children. Judy was devoted to her church. She was a founding member of Pope John XXIII Catholic Church (formerly St. John's) in Liverpool. Judy was employed at church as an office assistant for over 30 years, still actively working part-time. She was a member of the Forever Young Club, the Social Committee, and the church choir. Judy was also a social butterfly. She enjoyed traveling, going on cruises, eating out, playing cards, puzzles and volunteering at St. Joseph's Hospital. Her friendly smile will be missed, but never forgotten. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also predeceased by her brother, Justus, in 1997. Surviving to cherish her memory are two sons, Christopher (Elizabeth) of Long Beach, CA and Gregory (Charlotte) of North Syracuse, as well as two daughters, Linda (JD) Parker of Pompey, NY and Karen (James) Shaffer of Liverpool. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren; Craig, David, Justus, Aaron, Tyler, Amy (Gregory), Alyssa, Brianna, Meghan, Delaney, and Trevor, as well as a great-grandson, Elijah. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Ellen ("Spike") Shaw of Buffalo, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 from 3 to 6 PM at the Maurer Funeral Home, Moyers Corners, 3541 State Rt. 31, Baldwinsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 10 AM in Pope John XXIII Catholic Church, 8290 Soule Road, Liverpool. (MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED FOR CALLING HOURS AND MASS).The Rite of Committal and Burial will follow in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, Baldwinsville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Judy's memory can be made to any of the local organ and tissue donation programs in Syracuse or to Pope John XXIII Church. Please sign the funeral home online guest book for Judy to express your condolences to her family at maurerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.