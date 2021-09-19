VanCAMP - Judith (nee Radder)

May 30, 1931 to September 3, 2021. Passed away in her sleep at a healthcare facility in Pt. Orange, FL. The last living of 15 children from John and Arlene Radder, she is also predeceased by husbands F. Thomas VanCamp and Victor Rosier. Survived by children Gary (Pat Lexo), Deborah (James Rush), Bruce (Camille Nowak) and Eric (Laurie Janiszeski) Rosier. Judy also had five stepchildren (VanCamps), eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews who loved and remember her fondly. Judy had a love of horses, raising and breeding them and showing them at local venues in WNY like the Erie County Fair. She also had a love of music and art, playing piano and the organ and singing in church choirs. Her paintings were proudly displayed in family homes and she also sold them at local art shows in NY and FL. Judy was also a successful realtor and businesswoman. She was a licensed broker and owned Rosier Realty for many years, buying and developing land and homes with local contractors throughout WNY. Her and her husband, Tom, lived their last few years in Pt. Orange, FL, where they gladly entertained guests and family members. The children and family are grieving privately, declining flowers and donations, and will hold a service to be announced at a later date.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.