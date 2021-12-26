Menu
Judith A. VERNON
VERNON - Judith A. (nee Rice)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, December 20, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Arnold Vernon; dearest mother of Phillip Sr., Susan (Kenneth) Seth, Sandra (Joseph) Kobee and Daryl (Renee) Vernon; loving grandmother of Brittany (Justin) Thomas, Phillip Jr., Chelsea Kobee, Nicholas Seth, Ethan and Austin Vernon; sister of Jack (Carol) Rice and the late George "Bud" and late Robert (Barbara) Rice; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, 4-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., (cor. Borden Rd.) West Seneca, where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, 9:30 AM. Friends are invited. Online condolences shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
