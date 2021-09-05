Webber - Judith T. (nee Handlan)
Of West Seneca, NY. September 2, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John A. Webber; dearest mother of Jonathan (Diane) Webber, Jill (David) Wieczorek and Jason (Catherine) Webber; loving nanny of Rachel (Patrick) Daigler, Jason Jr., Cassandra (Pat), Logan (Caitlin), Lucas, Michaela, April, Ella and Abigail; loving great-nanny of Eleanor; sister of the late Joan (late William) Thomas, late Jerry (Ann) Handlan, late Harold (late Marion) Handlan; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Family will be present Wednesday, 4-8 PM, at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service, Thursday, 10 AM, at Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 630 Main St., West Seneca. Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels. Flowers are welcomed. Please share memories and condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2021.