Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judith T. WEBBER
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
Webber - Judith T. (nee Handlan)
Of West Seneca, NY. September 2, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John A. Webber; dearest mother of Jonathan (Diane) Webber, Jill (David) Wieczorek and Jason (Catherine) Webber; loving nanny of Rachel (Patrick) Daigler, Jason Jr., Cassandra (Pat), Logan (Caitlin), Lucas, Michaela, April, Ella and Abigail; loving great-nanny of Eleanor; sister of the late Joan (late William) Thomas, late Jerry (Ann) Handlan, late Harold (late Marion) Handlan; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Family will be present Wednesday, 4-8 PM, at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service, Thursday, 10 AM, at Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 630 Main St., West Seneca. Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels. Flowers are welcomed. Please share memories and condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Sep
9
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Ebenezer United Church of Christ
630 Main St., West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
RIP - a very dear friend.
Joyce Terrana
Other
September 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results