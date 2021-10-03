Wiktor - Judith H.
(nee Janowski)
October 1, 2021 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of Norman F. Dearest mother of Michael (Kathleen) Wiktor. Cherished grandmother of Ryan, Emily and Audrey Wiktor. The family will present on Monday from 4-7 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY where prayers will be said Tuesday at 9:45 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of Heaven Church at 10:15 AM. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery will follow. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired, contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2021.