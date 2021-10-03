Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judith H. WIKTOR
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
Wiktor - Judith H.
(nee Janowski)
October 1, 2021 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of Norman F. Dearest mother of Michael (Kathleen) Wiktor. Cherished grandmother of Ryan, Emily and Audrey Wiktor. The family will present on Monday from 4-7 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY where prayers will be said Tuesday at 9:45 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of Heaven Church at 10:15 AM. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery will follow. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired, contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Oct
5
Prayer Service
9:45a.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Oct
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:15a.m.
Queen of Heaven Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I remember Judy from my early days of teaching. She was a special lady who was a dedicated teacher. Sincere condolences to the family. +May her memory be eternal.
Helen Djordjevich Rosati
Work
October 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results