FRANCO - Judy A. (nee Polito)
June 11th, 2020, age 89, wife of the late Michael Franco; dear mother of David (Ellen) Franco; loving grandmother of Ryan Franco; sister of the late Carol, Carmelo, Mary, Grace and Salvatore; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gabriel's RC Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, Saturday, November 21 at 9 AM. Please assemble at church. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.