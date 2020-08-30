Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Judy Ann DeLUCA
DeLUCA - Judy Ann (nee Barbera)
Age 68, of Buffalo, NY, passed away at her residence on August 21, 2020. Born in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Jenny (Pera) Barbera. Judy was raised in Buffalo and graduated from Bishop McMahon High School. In 1993, she married David D. DeLuca in Buffalo. She was employed as a Court Clerk at Buffalo City Hall, as well as an Exercise Teacher in the Kenmore-Tonawanda School District. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Jil (Chris) Lucidi and Joseph, Jr. (Aimee) Deiboldt; three grandchildren, Ellasandra, Louis and Aubree; her siblings, Sam (June) Barbera and Madeleine (Ron) Gutkowski; one aunt, Rose DiPelino, as well as several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 2nd, from 11 AM-1 PM at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY 14304, where Funeral Services will begin at 1 PM. Private entombment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Kenmore, NY. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.