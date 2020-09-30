LINK - Judy F. (nee Bearfield)
Of Grand Island, NY, September 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Wesley E. Link, Jr. "Bud"; dear mother of Wesley "Bud" (Michele) Link III and Victoria (Ian) Harnden; loving grandmother of Desire (Justin)Tedesco, Wes Link, Eric and Emily Harnden; sister of William (Janet) Bearfield and the late Robert and Ronald Bearfield; sister-in-law of Sharon Bearfield and Patricia Bearfield; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Saturday, 10-11 AM, when Funeral Service will commence. Please be mindful of required face masks, social distancing and Funeral Home capacity restrictions that may cause delays. Memorial Contributions to Hospice Foundation, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com