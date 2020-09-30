Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Judy F. LINK
LINK - Judy F. (nee Bearfield)
Of Grand Island, NY, September 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Wesley E. Link, Jr. "Bud"; dear mother of Wesley "Bud" (Michele) Link III and Victoria (Ian) Harnden; loving grandmother of Desire (Justin)Tedesco, Wes Link, Eric and Emily Harnden; sister of William (Janet) Bearfield and the late Robert and Ronald Bearfield; sister-in-law of Sharon Bearfield and Patricia Bearfield; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Saturday, 10-11 AM, when Funeral Service will commence. Please be mindful of required face masks, social distancing and Funeral Home capacity restrictions that may cause delays. Memorial Contributions to Hospice Foundation, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.