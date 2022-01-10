NEILL - Judy Ann
(nee Swannie)
January 8th, 2022. Beloved wife of Thomas J. Neill. Loving and devoted mother of Jody (John) Shaughnessy and Thomas Neill, Jr. Dear sister of the late Gloria (late Casey) Zydel, the late Albert (late Molly) Isch, Norman (Barbara) Isch, and the late Charles Isch. Cherished aunt of Susan (Tom) Farley, Melissa (Charles) Pagano and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Thursday, at 10:00 AM, at NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY 14224. (Between Potters Road and Seneca Street). The family will be present Wednesday, from 3:00 PM-8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Masks will be required inside the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Judy's memory to Hospice Buffalo and the Buffalo Animal Shelter, as she had a deep care, compassion and sensitivity for animals. Please share your memories and online condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com
. Interment in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 10, 2022.