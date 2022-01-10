Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judy Ann NEILL
FUNERAL HOME
Nightengale Funeral Home - Buffalo
250 Orchard Park Road
West Seneca, NY
NEILL - Judy Ann
(nee Swannie)
January 8th, 2022. Beloved wife of Thomas J. Neill. Loving and devoted mother of Jody (John) Shaughnessy and Thomas Neill, Jr. Dear sister of the late Gloria (late Casey) Zydel, the late Albert (late Molly) Isch, Norman (Barbara) Isch, and the late Charles Isch. Cherished aunt of Susan (Tom) Farley, Melissa (Charles) Pagano and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Thursday, at 10:00 AM, at NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY 14224. (Between Potters Road and Seneca Street). The family will be present Wednesday, from 3:00 PM-8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Masks will be required inside the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Judy's memory to Hospice Buffalo and the Buffalo Animal Shelter, as she had a deep care, compassion and sensitivity for animals. Please share your memories and online condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com. Interment in Hillcrest Cemetery.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nightengale Funeral Home - Buffalo
250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY
Jan
13
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Nightengale Funeral Home - Buffalo
250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Nightengale Funeral Home - Buffalo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
The Kannapolis Girls
January 11, 2022
Jody, Thom and Uncle Tom, we send love and condolences from Texas. We love you all very much
Norm Jr.
January 10, 2022
Norm and Ginger Isch
January 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results