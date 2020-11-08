MORAN - Jule M.
(nee Paterson)
Of Kenmore, NY, age 94, November 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur E. Moran Jr.; devoted mother of Arthur "Pat" E. Moran III, Patricia Moran and the late Sheryl Moran; sister of the late Donald, William and Anna Mae; aunt of Paula M. Sanda; Funeral Services will be held at a future date, to be announced. Jule was an active member of the Church of the Advent. Jule was a past Matron of the Bethlehem Chapter #634 O.E..S. during their 50th year, a volunteer of KMH and an usher of the BPO. Memorial contributions may be made to Ken-Ton Meals on Wheels or the Kenmore Volunteer Fire Company. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.