Of Kenmore, NY, age 94, November 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur E. Moran Jr.; devoted mother of Arthur "Pat" E. Moran III, Patricia Moran and the late Sheryl Moran; sister of the late Donald, William and Anna Mae; aunt of Paula M. Sanda; Funeral Services will be held at a future date, to be announced. Jule was an active member of the Church of the Advent. Jule was a past Matron of the Bethlehem Chapter #634 O.E..S. during their 50th year, a volunteer of KMH and an usher of the BPO. Memorial contributions may be made to Ken-Ton Meals on Wheels or the Kenmore Volunteer Fire Company. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
