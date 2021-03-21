ALCORN BALLESTER - Julia M.
Peacefully passed at home on November 11, 2021 following a brief illness. Predeceased by Jose M. Ballester; loving mom to Kathleen (Paul), Patrick, Barry, Kim (Tim), Maria (Dan) and Virginia (Scott); proud Abuela to 14 grandkids and adoring GG to 13 ½ great grandkids; mom at heart to Kathy Wilson and Hardy Brown. Born outside Belfast, NI on March 21, 1933 as the seventh of 11 children, Julia came to the US in 1965, where she soon met Jose. While growing their family, she worked as a bookkeeper and bank teller on Grand Island until her retirement. Older in years, but young in spirit, Mom was always up for any type of adventure, no matter how big or small, which she approached with child-like innocence and awe, and a little mischievous air. She was never without her knitting, making blankets and sweaters for every baby of family and friends and numerous items for charity. She loved games of all sorts and enjoyed nothing more than an evening playing cards or dominoes (just watch out, she cheats!). Mom also loved to read and write poetry, sing (a little off key and making up her own words) and discovered a wonderful talent for drawing and watercolors in her 60s. Any place we went, not a single dog could go by without her stopping to pet it and no baby could pass without an adoring comment. Mom welcomed everyone she met like they were family and was loved back that same way - how could you not love that brilliant smile and Irish lilt? Her love for us was evident by her enthusiastic support of anything we did, no matter how crazy. Absolutely nothing made her happier than spending time with family and friends, and she was cherished by each and every one. Happy birthday, Mom - we'll be raising a wee brown one for you! We miss you every day. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.