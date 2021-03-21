Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Julia M. ALCORN BALLESTER
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home
1306 Hertel Ave
Buffalo, NY
ALCORN BALLESTER - Julia M.
Peacefully passed at home on November 11, 2021 following a brief illness. Predeceased by Jose M. Ballester; loving mom to Kathleen (Paul), Patrick, Barry, Kim (Tim), Maria (Dan) and Virginia (Scott); proud Abuela to 14 grandkids and adoring GG to 13 ½ great grandkids; mom at heart to Kathy Wilson and Hardy Brown. Born outside Belfast, NI on March 21, 1933 as the seventh of 11 children, Julia came to the US in 1965, where she soon met Jose. While growing their family, she worked as a bookkeeper and bank teller on Grand Island until her retirement. Older in years, but young in spirit, Mom was always up for any type of adventure, no matter how big or small, which she approached with child-like innocence and awe, and a little mischievous air. She was never without her knitting, making blankets and sweaters for every baby of family and friends and numerous items for charity. She loved games of all sorts and enjoyed nothing more than an evening playing cards or dominoes (just watch out, she cheats!). Mom also loved to read and write poetry, sing (a little off key and making up her own words) and discovered a wonderful talent for drawing and watercolors in her 60s. Any place we went, not a single dog could go by without her stopping to pet it and no baby could pass without an adoring comment. Mom welcomed everyone she met like they were family and was loved back that same way - how could you not love that brilliant smile and Irish lilt? Her love for us was evident by her enthusiastic support of anything we did, no matter how crazy. Absolutely nothing made her happier than spending time with family and friends, and she was cherished by each and every one. Happy birthday, Mom - we'll be raising a wee brown one for you! We miss you every day. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Maria, hi cuz, my sincere condolences to you and your family also great memories of your Dad and my Dad singing together! Great times hi Danny God bless Maria, PETE
Peter Farrell
March 21, 2021
J.B. You will be missed. Just the thought of you brings a smile to my heart. RIP my friend. Give Jose a kiss for me.
Maureen Montana Toth
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results