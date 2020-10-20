MOUNT - Julia E. (nee Eager)
At age 93, passed on at peace in comfort care. A devoted daughter of the church who loved her music, family, and friends. She is survived by her husband David; her son Thomas; her sisters Barbara Jones and Donna Hallen. The Funeral Service is by invitation only due to COVID. Memorial donations may be made to Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 96 Jewett Pkwy., Buffalo, NY 14214. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 20, 2020.