LUKOMSKI - Julia M.
(nee Wilson)
April 3, 2022, age 50. Loving mother of Jonathan C. Wilson, Sr. and Allen M. (Alexis) O'Shea; cherished grandmother of J.J., Rowan and Rhett; dear sister of Ray (Angel), Susan (Kenny), Jim Jr. (Ligia), Scott, Hugh Jr. (Anna) and Brandon (Sarah); also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Saturday from 1-5 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd). Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 7, 2022.