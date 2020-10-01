Menu
Julia M. PIEPSZNY
PIEPSZNY - Julia M.
(nee Golab)
Age 104, September 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Matthew Piepszny; dearest mother of Robert Piepszny, late Caroline Benner and late Christine Walczak; survived by nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; predeceased by three brothers and two sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.) on Saturday, October 3rd, from 9 AM-12 Noon (Prayer Service at Noon). Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association. Pursuant to NYS Guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required and occupancy restrictions may delay entry. Please share your condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
