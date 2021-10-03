Menu
Julia M. "Julie" SIUTA
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
SIUTA - Julia M. "Julie"
(nee Ryndak)
Of Town of Wheatfield, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late August J. "Gus" Siuta Jr.; loving Mom of Carolyn Smith and Mark A. Siuta; cherished Grandma of Sean, Jennifer, Colin and Matthew Smith; dear sister of Joan Kanack and predeceased by five brothers; survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Julie was a member of the Madonna Council Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion Post #1041 and the Polka Boosters Club. All are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church (corner of Center and Oliver Street) on Saturday, October 9th, at 9:30 AM. Arrangements by SABER FUNERAL HOME, (716-692-0271).


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Memorial Mass
9:30a.m.
Our Lady of Czestochowa Church
corner of Center and Oliver Street, NY
