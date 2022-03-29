Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Julia M. SKINNER
FUNERAL HOME
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd
West Seneca, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 29 2022
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SKINNER - Julia M.
(nee Jacobsen)
March 26, 2022 of Buffalo's Old 1st Ward; daughter of the late Harry and Alberta Carney Jacobsen; wife of the late Delmar Skinner; dear mother of Daniel Skinner, Sr., Douglas Skinner and Julia Skinner; sister of Elizabeth McCloskey, Mary Ann Krajcar, Robert Jacobsen, Joan Skaper, Patricia Keefe, John "Jake" Jacobsen, Susan Kotrys, Debra Kotrys, Anthony Jacobsen, Theresa Campbell, Donna Jacobsen and the late Alberta Hussar, Rose Alessi, Harry "Bongo" Jacobsen, Barbara Pilarski and Harry Joseph Jacobsen; grandmother of Daniel Skinner, Jr., Jason Covell, Jr., Megan Olson and the late Nicholas Diehl; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services Wednesday, at 9:15 AM, from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 716-825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.), and in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 115 O'Connell Ave., Buffalo, NY 14204 at 10 AM. The family will be present at the funeral home Tuesday (TODAY) from 3-7 PM. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences online at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 29, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd, West Seneca, NY
Mar
30
Funeral service
9:15a.m.
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd, West Seneca, NY
Mar
30
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
115 O'Connell Ave., Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.