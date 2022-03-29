SKINNER - Julia M.
(nee Jacobsen)
March 26, 2022 of Buffalo's Old 1st Ward; daughter of the late Harry and Alberta Carney Jacobsen; wife of the late Delmar Skinner; dear mother of Daniel Skinner, Sr., Douglas Skinner and Julia Skinner; sister of Elizabeth McCloskey, Mary Ann Krajcar, Robert Jacobsen, Joan Skaper, Patricia Keefe, John "Jake" Jacobsen, Susan Kotrys, Debra Kotrys, Anthony Jacobsen, Theresa Campbell, Donna Jacobsen and the late Alberta Hussar, Rose Alessi, Harry "Bongo" Jacobsen, Barbara Pilarski and Harry Joseph Jacobsen; grandmother of Daniel Skinner, Jr., Jason Covell, Jr., Megan Olson and the late Nicholas Diehl; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services Wednesday, at 9:15 AM, from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 716-825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.), and in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 115 O'Connell Ave., Buffalo, NY 14204 at 10 AM. The family will be present at the funeral home Tuesday (TODAY) from 3-7 PM. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences online at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 29, 2022.