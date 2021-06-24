TURNBULL - Julia A.
(nee Pritchard)
Of Eden, NY, June 22, 2021. Beloved wife of Terry Turnbull; loving mother of Laurie (late John) LaMacchia, Patrick Holcomb, Susan (Bill) Green, Mary (Mark Franklin) Gibbins, Richard (Lisa) Holcomb, Deborah Abelson, Cynthia D'Errico and Karen Seale; cherished grandma of 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; also survived by brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family will be present on Saturday from 3-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where a Memorial Service will follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Julia's name to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2021.