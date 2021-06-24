Menu
Julia A. TURNBULL
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
TURNBULL - Julia A.
(nee Pritchard)
Of Eden, NY, June 22, 2021. Beloved wife of Terry Turnbull; loving mother of Laurie (late John) LaMacchia, Patrick Holcomb, Susan (Bill) Green, Mary (Mark Franklin) Gibbins, Richard (Lisa) Holcomb, Deborah Abelson, Cynthia D'Errico and Karen Seale; cherished grandma of 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; also survived by brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family will be present on Saturday from 3-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where a Memorial Service will follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Julia's name to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Jun
26
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
To the Turnbull Family along with Patrick i am sorry to hear of the passing of the Mother of a great family, May she rest in peace.
William J. Brainard
Friend
June 25, 2021
