My dear friend Jay. I will miss our long conversations about sports, science, gardening, God, the universe and any other thing that crossed our minds. Naomi and I will miss playing Yahtzee, dominoes, having dinner, watching movies and sharing a glass of wine with you and Pat. We will miss you dear friend. God Bless you. Our Sincere condolences to Pat Broadhurst and the Czuba family Jim Capaldi

Jim Capaldi Friend September 12, 2021