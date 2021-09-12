CZUBA - Julian J.
Of Hamburg, NY, September 10, 2021; beloved companion of Patricia Broadhurst; loving father of Michael (Joan), Tina Czuba, Denise Zamorski and David (Janet); cherished grandfather to 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; dear brother of Gerald (Susan) Czuba and the late Ted Czuba. Family will be present to receive friends Tuesday from 3-7 pm at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday morning at 9:30 am at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church (please assemble at church). Please share your condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.