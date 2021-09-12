Menu
Julian J. CZUBA
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue
Blasdell, NY
CZUBA - Julian J.
Of Hamburg, NY, September 10, 2021; beloved companion of Patricia Broadhurst; loving father of Michael (Joan), Tina Czuba, Denise Zamorski and David (Janet); cherished grandfather to 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; dear brother of Gerald (Susan) Czuba and the late Ted Czuba. Family will be present to receive friends Tuesday from 3-7 pm at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday morning at 9:30 am at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church (please assemble at church). Please share your condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
3:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
Sep
15
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Our Mother of Good Counsel Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry to hear of Jay's passing. Gone much too soon. Always interesting to be around, regaling us with tales of his youth, sports, and politics. Hugs to Aunt Patti, family, and friends.
Tina Starks Murphy
Family
September 15, 2021
Jim and Naomi Capaldi
September 12, 2021
My dear friend Jay. I will miss our long conversations about sports, science, gardening, God, the universe and any other thing that crossed our minds. Naomi and I will miss playing Yahtzee, dominoes, having dinner, watching movies and sharing a glass of wine with you and Pat. We will miss you dear friend. God Bless you. Our Sincere condolences to Pat Broadhurst and the Czuba family Jim Capaldi
Jim Capaldi
Friend
September 12, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Stan Victor
Other
September 12, 2021
