MOCK - Juliann E. (nee Fitzpatrick)
Of the Town of Tonawanda, NY, passed away on December 31, 2021, at Kenmore Mercy Hospital. She was the loving wife of Kenneth D. Mock and mother of Lori Buchnowski and the late Diane Buchnowski; she is also the stepmother of seven; grandmother of 15; great-grandmother of seven. She was an avid Yankees and Buffalo Bills fan. She was born January 24, 1944, in Buffalo, NY, to the late Ralph and Evelyn (nee Levea) Fitzpatrick; dear sister of Helen (late Bob) Chapin, Jackie (late Chet) Krupczyk, Raymond Sr. (Susan), Michael, Martin (Joyce), Sheila and the late Ralph Jr. (late Mary), Robert, Shirley (late Laurence) Pierce, Patricia (late Rod) Amelotte, Carol (Chuck) Brooks, Gerry (late Bill) Dubuque and John (Heather) Fitzpatrick; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday (January 5th) from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 3, 2022.