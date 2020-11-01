KWIECIEN - Julianna T. "Julia"
(nee Kubala)
October 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Zigmund J. Kwiecien; devoted mother of Rev. John S. Kwiecien, Dr. James Z. (Cindy) Kwiecien, Dr. Michael J. (Jeanne) Kwiecien and Judy (Kevin) Penberthy; loving grandmother of Daniel (Siobhan), Nicole, Jaimie (Jon) Seiler, Nicholas and Julianna and great-grandmother of Ryan, Finn, Joanna and Jett; dear sister of the late Thomas (Theresa), Stanley (Cecelia) and George Kubala; sister-in-law of Eugenia Kubala; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held by the family at a later day to be announced. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
