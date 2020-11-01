Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Julianna T. KWIECIEN
KWIECIEN - Julianna T. "Julia"
(nee Kubala)
October 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Zigmund J. Kwiecien; devoted mother of Rev. John S. Kwiecien, Dr. James Z. (Cindy) Kwiecien, Dr. Michael J. (Jeanne) Kwiecien and Judy (Kevin) Penberthy; loving grandmother of Daniel (Siobhan), Nicole, Jaimie (Jon) Seiler, Nicholas and Julianna and great-grandmother of Ryan, Finn, Joanna and Jett; dear sister of the late Thomas (Theresa), Stanley (Cecelia) and George Kubala; sister-in-law of Eugenia Kubala; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held by the family at a later day to be announced. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.