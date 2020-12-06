KOWAL - Julie Ann (nee Matyjasik) November 30, 2020. Beloved mother of Jeffery and Shawn Kowal; dear daughter of the late Henry J. and Eleanore (Suwalski) Matyjasik; dear sister of John (Beth) Matyjasik, Robin (Jeffrey) LiPuma, the late Sandra Matyjasik and Suzanne (David Sr.) DeFields; predeceased by Gregory Kowal; survived by nieces and nephews. A private Funeral Service was held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
My sincere condolences to Jeff, Shawn and to Julie's entire family. I'm very saddened to learn of Julie's passing. I will always fondly remember the good times and hard work we all shared in at the old Holiday Inn Amherst. May Julie rest in peace.