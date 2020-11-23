Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Julie Ann ORBANK
ORBANK - Julie Ann
Julie Ann Orbank passed away suddenly on November 21, 2020. She was born on April 19, 1965 in Cheektowaga, NY. a daughter of Ruth Frances (Uschold) and the late Joseph Liszewski. Julie worked at Eastern Niagara Hospital in the Dietary Department. She enjoyed cooking and doing crafts. Besides her father Julie was predeceased by her siblings Kent and Scott Liszewski. She is survived by her daughter Jordan Orbank; siblings Michael (Ellen) Liszewski, Denise (Michael) Zika, Douglas (Julia) Liszewski, Randall (Cathy) Liszewski, Joseph (Laura) Liszewski, John (Christine) Liszewski, Eric (Aviva) Kafka. Private services will be held to celebrate Julie's life. Visit pruddenandkandt.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.