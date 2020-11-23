ORBANK - Julie Ann
Julie Ann Orbank passed away suddenly on November 21, 2020. She was born on April 19, 1965 in Cheektowaga, NY. a daughter of Ruth Frances (Uschold) and the late Joseph Liszewski. Julie worked at Eastern Niagara Hospital in the Dietary Department. She enjoyed cooking and doing crafts. Besides her father Julie was predeceased by her siblings Kent and Scott Liszewski. She is survived by her daughter Jordan Orbank; siblings Michael (Ellen) Liszewski, Denise (Michael) Zika, Douglas (Julia) Liszewski, Randall (Cathy) Liszewski, Joseph (Laura) Liszewski, John (Christine) Liszewski, Eric (Aviva) Kafka. Private services will be held to celebrate Julie's life. Visit pruddenandkandt.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 23, 2020.